Border Guards Show Enemy Dugout Being Destroyed By Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has shared a video showing an FPV drone destroying a Russian dugout.
The relevant video was posted the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"100% camouflaged: in the Kupiansk direction, border guards destroyed an enemy dugout with an FPV drone," the commentary to the video reads.
As reported, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 311,750 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and November 12, 2023, including 1,100 occupiers over the past 24 hours.
