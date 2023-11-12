Enemy Shells Border Area Of Sumy Region Twice Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the border area of Sumy region twice on the night of November 12.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At night, the Russians launched two mortar attacks on the border area and settlements of Sumy region," the report says.

Myropil and Velyka Pysarivka communities came under fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, 70-year-old and 59-year old civilian men who were riding a motorcycle came under Russian shelling in Sumy region. The men died.