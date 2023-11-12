               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Final Day Of Second Int'l Ojag Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics Starts In Baku


11/12/2023 5:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final competitive day of the second International Ojag Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

The second International Ojag Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program, and 21 teams in group exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries of the world take part in the second International Ojag Cup.

Gymnasts born in 2013, 2012, 2011, as well as athletes in the "juniors" age category (born in 2008-2010), performing in an individual program, as well as teams in group exercises, which included athletes born in 2016-2017 and 2013-2015, participate in the tournament today.

