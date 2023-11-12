Final Day Of Second Int'l Ojag Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final competitive day of the second International Ojag Cup
in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena
in Baku, Azernews reports.
The second International Ojag Cup takes place from November 10
through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts
performing in an individual program, and 21 teams in group
exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries of the world
take part in the second International Ojag Cup.
Gymnasts born in 2013, 2012, 2011, as well as athletes in the
"juniors" age category (born in 2008-2010), performing in an
individual program, as well as teams in group exercises, which
included athletes born in 2016-2017 and 2013-2015, participate in
the tournament today.
