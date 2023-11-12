Charity Victory Run Has Ended In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Victory Run" organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports
for the charity dedicated to the great Victory of Azerbaijan in the
Patriotic War has ended in Baku, Azernews reports.
Alexander Yadsenko won the 1st place, Togrul Mammadli the 2nd
place, and Bakhtiyar Asgarli the 3rd place.
Among women, the 1st place went to Ulyana Dadashova, the 2nd
place to Yuliya Belkova, and the 3rd place winner was Milana
Khalilova.
It should be noted that the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid
Gayibov, who participated in the competition, also reached the
finish line.
It should be noted that the "Victory Run" has traditionally been
held every year since 2021.
