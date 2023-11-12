               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Charity Victory Run Has Ended In Baku


11/12/2023 5:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Victory Run" organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the charity dedicated to the great Victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War has ended in Baku, Azernews reports.

Alexander Yadsenko won the 1st place, Togrul Mammadli the 2nd place, and Bakhtiyar Asgarli the 3rd place.

Among women, the 1st place went to Ulyana Dadashova, the 2nd place to Yuliya Belkova, and the 3rd place winner was Milana Khalilova.

It should be noted that the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who participated in the competition, also reached the finish line.

It should be noted that the "Victory Run" has traditionally been held every year since 2021.

MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107413010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search