               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister: We Will Continue To Organize Events Such As Victory Run In The Regions


11/12/2023 5:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is gratifying that the number of participants in this competition, organized three years in a row, is increasing every time, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov in an interview with local media outlets after the "Victory Run".

Stating that it is a pride to run with the participants on such a holiday, the minister added: "I congratulate the winners who reached the finish line before everyone else. It is clear that as a ministry, we attach special importance to the organization of mass events. Such competitions are held not only in Baku, but in different regions of our country, and such events will continue until the end of the year."

It should be noted that according to the results of the "Victory Run", Alexander Yatsenko was the first to cover the intended distance. Togrul Mammadli took the second place, and Bakhtiyar Asgarli took the third place.

MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107413009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search