Minister: We Will Continue To Organize Events Such As Victory Run In The Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is gratifying that the number of participants in this
competition, organized three years in a row, is increasing every
time, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of
Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov in an interview with local media
outlets after the "Victory Run".
Stating that it is a pride to run with the participants on such
a holiday, the minister added: "I congratulate the winners who
reached the finish line before everyone else. It is clear that as a
ministry, we attach special importance to the organization of mass
events. Such competitions are held not only in Baku, but in
different regions of our country, and such events will continue
until the end of the year."
It should be noted that according to the results of the "Victory
Run", Alexander Yatsenko was the first to cover the intended
distance. Togrul Mammadli took the second place, and Bakhtiyar
Asgarli took the third place.
