Azerbaijan Celebrates Constitution Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan marks the Constitution Day on November 12, Azernews reports.
It is worth noting that, the Constitution of the Republic of
Azerbaijan adopted in 1995 is the first Constitution of independent
Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed for 23 months
in 1918-1920, could not adopt the constitution. Thus, the history
of the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan
mainly falls into the period when it was part of the USSR.
The first Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921
at the First All-Azerbaijan Congress of Soviets. The new edition of
the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR adapted to the Constitution
of the USSR of 1921 was adopted on March 14, 1925 at the IV
All-Azerbaijan Congress of Soviets. The last Constitution of the
Azerbaijan SSR, adopted on April 21, 1978, was adapted to the
Constitution of the USSR, like the previous constitutions.
After Azerbaijan gained independence, it became necessary to
draft a new Constitution. For this, a special commission headed by
President Heydar Aliyev was created, and the draft Constitution was
submitted for public discussion. On November 12, 1995, the first
Constitution of independent Azerbaijan was adopted by a national
referendum.
From that day, November 12 is celebrated as the Constitution Day
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107413008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.