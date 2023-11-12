Global stock indices stabilize amid Federal reserve signals, mixed corporate results

(MENAFN) Global stock indices exhibited stability as investors assessed signals from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates. In the United States, the S&P 500 experienced a modest uptick, marking a continuation of its longest winning streak since November 2021. The index rose by 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.1 percent increase, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 percent, equivalent to approximately 0.03 percent.



European stock markets also stabilized after European Central Bank policymakers tempered market optimism regarding potential interest rate cuts. The European Stoxx 600 index showed resilience, recording a 0.7 percent rise. Policymakers from the European Central Bank emphasized the need for further progress in curbing inflation, highlighting the importance of collaboration between companies and governments to avert additional policy tightening.



Corporate performances played a significant role in influencing market dynamics. AstraZeneca shares rose by 1.6 percent after the company elevated its annual profit expectations and reported better-than-expected profits and revenues for the third quarter. Meanwhile, Schneider Electric shares surged by 5.8 percent, driven by positive revelations about the company's long-term outlook.



However, not all companies experienced positive outcomes. Flutter's stock witnessed an 8.3 percent decline as the world's largest online betting company anticipated that full-year profits would land at the lower end of its previous forecast range. This, in turn, contributed to a 2.2 percent dip in the travel and entertainment sector.



In Japan, the Nikkei index rebounded with robust gains, putting an end to a two-day decline. Strong business results supported the rise, particularly in energy companies and consumer goods. The Nikkei closed with a 1.49 percent gain, reaching 32,646.46 points and offsetting most of the losses incurred over the previous two sessions. Among the 225 stocks listed on the index, 169 saw an increase, 54 declined, and two stocks remained stable. The broader Topix index also experienced a rise of 1.26 percent.

MENAFN12112023000045015682ID1107413006