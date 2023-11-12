Nasdaq posts most robust daily performance since May

(MENAFN) On Friday, US stocks staged a rally, recovering from the previous day's losses that had halted a streak of gains. The Nasdaq, in particular, posted its most robust daily performance since May, surging 276 points or 2.05 percent to close the session at 13,798, following the end of a nine-day winning streak on Thursday.



The S&P 500 also rebounded, gaining 67 points or 1.56 percent, concluding the day at 4,415. This recovery came after the index snapped an eight-day streak in the previous session. Both indices had experienced their longest daily winning streak since November 2021 before the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on potential interest rate hikes to address inflation concerns interrupted the positive momentum.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 391 points or 1.15 percent, closing at 34,283 on Friday. The VIX volatility index, known as the fear index, dropped by 7.2 percent to 14.19. The 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 0.24 percent to 4.621 percent.



In the currency markets, the dollar index slipped by 0.1 percent to 105.81, while the euro gained 0.2 percent against the greenback, reaching USD1.0686. Precious metals experienced losses, with gold declining by 1.15 percent to USD1,936 per ounce, and silver reducing by 1.84 percent to USD22.22.



Oil prices, on the other hand, recorded gains of around 2 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude reaching USD81.56 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at USD77.28.

