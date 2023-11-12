Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Sunday a Palestinian in the West Bank, taking the death toll since Saturday up to three.

Montaser Saif 34, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, the General Authority for Civil Affairs said in a press release.

Local sources stated that Saif was injured and arrested by Israeli occupation soldiers who raided the town, which later informed the Palestinian authorities about his death.

The occupation forces killed two Palestinians on Friday, taking the death toll in the occupied territory since October 7th up to 186, according to health authorities. (end)

