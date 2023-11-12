Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Kenya Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- KuwaitI Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with ambassador of Kenya to Kuwait Haleema Mahmoud, and discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and ways to boost them in various fields. (end) nhq

