Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Kenya Amb.


11/12/2023 5:16:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- KuwaitI Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with ambassador of Kenya to Kuwait Haleema Mahmoud, and discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and ways to boost them in various fields. (end)
