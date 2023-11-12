Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Ongoing Italian Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with ambassador of Italy to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci on the occasion of the end of his tenure as representative of his country to the State of Kuwait. (end) nhq

