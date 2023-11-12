Moody's declares negative outlook for US

(MENAFN) On Friday, Moody's declared a negative outlook for the United States, downgrading it from stable, while confirming Aaa ratings for both long-term issuer and senior unsecured categories.



"The key driver of the outlook change to negative is Moody's assessment that the downside risks to the US' fiscal strength have increased and may no longer be fully offset by the sovereign's unique credit strengths," it declared in a report.



"In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, Moody's expects that the US' fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability," it also stated.



The US is expected to maintain its "exceptional" level of economic strength, according to the global rating agency.



"While the adjustment of the US economy and financial sector to higher-for-longer interest rates is underway, policymakers have facilitated the transition through transparent and effective policy," it added.



The agency highlighted "the unique and central roles" played by the US dollar and Treasury bond market within the global financial system. These roles provide exceptional funding capacity and substantially mitigate the risk of a sudden escalation in funding costs, a factor of particular significance considering elevated debt levels and diminishing debt affordability.

