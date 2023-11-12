OECD to establish 48-country coalition to adopt crypto-asset reporting framework by 2027

(MENAFN) A coalition consisting of 48 countries intends to implement a crypto-asset reporting framework, referred to as CARF, by the year 2027, as announced by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Friday.



"The CARF, developed in light of the rapid growth of the Crypto-Asset market and pursuant to a mandate from the G20, provides for the reporting of tax information on transactions in Crypto-Assets in a standardised manner, with a view to automatically exchanging such information with the jurisdictions of residence of taxpayers on an annual basis," OECD mentioned in a statement.



The framework encompasses the range of crypto-assets to be addressed, the entities and individuals obligated to undergo data collection and reporting, the transactions that fall under reporting requirements, and the due diligence procedures for identifying users of crypto-assets. Its objective is to establish tax jurisdictions for reporting and exchange purposes.



Mathias Cormann, the Secretary-General of the OECD, expressed appreciation for the commitment of 48 countries to adopt the global tax transparency standard for crypto-assets by 2027.



"Today’s announcement of co‑ordinated international action on crypto-assets is a major step forward, marking another important milestone towards the widespread and co-ordinated approach to combat tax evasion through greater transparency and exchange of information," he said in a statement. "We strongly welcome the extensive support being shown for quick action to make the international exchange of information collected under the OECD standard on crypto-asset reporting a reality."

MENAFN12112023000045015839ID1107412964