Israel military attacks various areas of West Bank, killing 2 Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli army conducted raids in various areas of the northern occupied West Bank, resulting in the death of two Palestinians.



According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the victims were identified as 22-year-old Wissam Hamran, who lost his life during an Israeli incursion into Arraba, southwest of Jenin, and 23-year-old Amir Arqawi, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin.



Reports from an official Palestinian news agency, indicated that the Israeli army carried out the raids in Jenin from different directions.



These operations reportedly involved the vandalism of infrastructure and roads, destruction of power transformers, and the deployment of snipers in the area. Witnesses on the ground informed a Turkish news outlet that an exchange of gunfire ensued between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Jenin during the raids.



The situation adds to the escalating violence in the region, with at least 185 Palestinians having lost their lives and 2,500 sustaining injuries at the hands of Israeli forces across the West Bank since October 7. This surge in violence initially erupted when fighting broke out between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.



The ongoing conflict continues to raise concerns about the humanitarian impact on the affected populations in the region.

MENAFN12112023000045015839ID1107412962