Arab-Islamic Leaders Call For Israeli Arms Embargo

The joint meeting of Arab and Islamic countries took place concurrently with the increasing human casualties in Gaza. The participants called for sanctions on arms exports to Israel and urged the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people.

The meeting took place on Saturday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. It concluded with the issuance of a statement that rejects and condemns Israel's attacks, which it labels as“self-defence.”

Participants in this meeting called for the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel and the imposition of an arms embargo on the country. They also urged the international community to take necessary actions to pursue and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people.

Arab media have reported,“In this meeting, it was decided to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip and immediately allow the entry of humanitarian aid, including fuel.”

The participants in the meeting have condemned Israel's retaliatory attacks on Gaza, labelling them as“aggression.” During this meeting, a request was made to the United Nations Security Council to adopt a decisive resolution that would compel Israel to cease its aggression against Gaza.

A statement issued criticized the double standards of countries regarding the Gaza issue and quoted the Amir of Qatar as saying that the support and behaviour of countries indicate that Israel considers itself above international laws.

According to reports from Arab media, the statement emphasized that the double standards undermine the credibility of countries that place Israel above international laws and that the displacement of Gaza residents to the southern region is a war crime imposed by Israel.

This meeting was held urgently with the participation of leaders of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh in response to the failure of the United Nations Security Council to issue a clear and decisive resolution regarding the Gaza issue. It also addressed the unconditional support of countries for Israel and the supply of arms to Israel, which has led to an increase in human casualties.

