Doctors Without Borders restates demands to halt Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) restated its demands to halt Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza and urged for a cease-fire in the besieged enclave.



“The horrors unfolding before our eyes in Gaza clearly show that calls for restraint and adherence to international humanitarian law have gone unheeded. Working purposefully to reach a ceasefire is the most effective way to ensure the protection of civilians,” MSF declared in a press release.



"At Al-Quds Hospital, MSF has lost contact with a surgeon who is working and sheltering there with his family. Other health facilities, including Al Rantisi Hospital, which MSF has also supported in the past, were reportedly surrounded by Israeli tanks," the declaration added.



"MSF teams and hundreds of patients are still inside Al-Shifa Hospital. MSF urgently reiterates its calls to stop the attacks against hospitals, for an immediate ceasefire, and for the protection of medical facilities, medical staff, and patients," it further mentioned.



"MSF denounces this death warrant on civilians currently trapped in Al-Shifa Hospital signed by the Israeli military. There needs to be an urgent and unconditional ceasefire between all warring parties; humanitarian aid must be supplied to the entirety of Gaza now," the also said.



"We urge the US, UK, Canada, member states of the League of Arab States, member states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, and the European Union—who have repeatedly called for the respect of international humanitarian law—to take action to ensure a ceasefire now," it finally said.

