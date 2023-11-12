Claims for unemployment decrease in US, showing resilience in labor market

(MENAFN) According to the US Department of Labor, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits decreased last week, signaling ongoing resilience in the labor market. The data revealed that first-time applications for government unemployment benefits declined by 3,000, reaching a total of 217,000 applications after adjusting for seasonal factors during the week ending November 4th. Notably, this figure came in slightly below the expectation of economists polled by Reuters, who had anticipated 218,000 applications for that week.



Unemployment claims serve as a key indicator, reflecting the number of layoffs occurring in a given week. Additionally, the four-week moving average of these claims, a less volatile measure, witnessed a modest increase of 1,500, reaching a total of 212,250 claims. This data suggests that while there may be slight fluctuations, the overall trend in weekly unemployment claims remains relatively stable, underscoring the ongoing resilience of the labor market. The consistent performance in the job market aligns with broader economic indicators, emphasizing the sustained momentum in the recovery of the US labor landscape.

