Delhi High Court accepts Nokia's case against Amazon prime video

(MENAFN) The Delhi High Court has given its nod to the consideration of a legal battle between Nokia and the Amazon video streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. The case revolves around allegations of patent infringement concerning specific features, namely the "Trending Now" and "Continue Watching" functionalities on the Amazon Prime Video platform. The court's decision, published on its website this week, cited the complexity of the matter, deeming it necessary for a comprehensive examination.



The lawsuit, initiated by Nokia, raises intricate questions regarding patent rights and alleged infringements related to the highlighted features on the Amazon Prime Video service. The court emphasized the need for a detailed exploration of the case due to its intricacies. As part of the legal proceedings, the Delhi High Court is set to reconvene on February 6, 2023, to delve deeper into the matter.



The consideration of this case underscores the growing significance of intellectual property disputes in the digital realm, where technology companies navigate complex legal landscapes to protect their innovations and inventions. The outcome of this legal battle could have broader implications for the tech industry, setting precedents for the handling of patent-related disputes in the evolving landscape of digital services and platforms.

