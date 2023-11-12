US Air Force Conducts Successful Test of Next-Generation Stealth Bomber

(MENAFN) The United States Air Force has achieved a significant milestone with the successful test flight of the B-21 Raider, a cutting-edge long-range stealth bomber developed by Northrop Grumman. The maiden flight, conducted over Northrop's Palmdale, California research facility, marks the initiation of a crucial testing phase for the aircraft, one of six operational prototypes planned for production.
Known for its advanced capabilities, the B-21 Raider aims to provide the Air Force with survivable, long-range penetrating strike capabilities, serving as a deterrent against aggression and strategic attacks on the United States, its allies, and partners. The test flight is considered a critical step in the comprehensive test campaign managed by the Air Force Test Center and 412th Test Wing’s B-21 Combined Test Force, emphasizing the aircraft's readiness for operational deployment.
Part of the Pentagon's Long Range Strike Bomber program initiated in 2011, the B-21 is anticipated to enter active service around 2027, according to Lt. Gen. James C. Dawkins, the deputy chief of staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration. The development of the B-21 Raider is strategically aligned to replace aging bombers, including the B-1 Lancer, B-52 Stratofortress, and B-2 Spirit, ensuring the United States maintains a state-of-the-art fleet.
Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defense giant responsible for designing the B-2 Spirit, acknowledged the success of Friday's test flight in a statement. The company emphasized that the flight would validate their digital models and represents a significant step closer to achieving operational capability for the B-21 Raider.
During a House committee hearing in the previous year, Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, then-deputy chief of staff for plans and programs at the Pentagon, indicated that the military might pursue the acquisition of up to 145 B-21 Raiders upon the completion of the program. The successful test flight underscores the technological advancements and strategic importance of the B-21 Raider in the United States' defense capabilities.
