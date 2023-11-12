Hong Kong prepares for upcoming District Council elections

(MENAFN) As Hong Kong prepares for its upcoming District Council elections on December 10, the city is poised for a significant political juncture, testing the resilience of China's 'One Country, Two Systems' policy. This election will be the first since the implementation of electoral reforms earlier this year, marking a pivotal moment in the city's political landscape.



The electoral reforms, introduced in 2023, bring substantial changes to the voting system. Previously, all council seats were determined through direct elections, but now only 20 percent will be decided this way. Indirect elections will account for 40 percent, and the remaining 40 percent will be determined by the Beijing-approved chief executive, currently John Lee Ka-chiu.



Candidates must demonstrate loyalty to China, refraining from advocating sedition or colluding with foreign powers. The oath-taking requirement, implemented recently, sparked mass resignations as a form of protest. The changes aim to counter separatist forces and safeguard Hong Kong from attempts to disrupt its democracy and impede the local government's ability to serve its residents.



This shift in the electoral system reflects a response to challenges faced by Hong Kong in recent years, including open calls for separatism. The upcoming elections serve as a critical test for the city's political trajectory and the viability of the 'One Country, Two Systems' framework, which has overseen Hong Kong's transition from colonial rule to a part of China.



