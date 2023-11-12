Luxury Titanic artifacts go under auction after 11 decades

(MENAFN) Over 111 years after the tragic sinking of the Titanic, a collection of items from the luxury ship went under the hammer at an auction, fetching significant sums, including tens of thousands of pounds sterling. One notable item that stirred attention was a menu intended for first-class patrons. Dated April 11, 1912, it is believed to be the sole surviving menu from that day on the ill-fated ship. The menu featured delicacies such as oysters, "a steak of beef a la Victoria," lamb, and wild duck. Despite exhibiting signs of water damage, an anonymous buyer at the Henry Aldridge & Son auction house secured the historic menu for £66,000 (USD81,000).



Another notable artifact auctioned was a first-class passenger's blanket, purportedly carried by one of the survivors on a lifeboat. Its estimated value ranged between £70,000 and £100,000, ultimately fetching £76,000. The significance of these items lies in their connection to the tragic events surrounding the Titanic, which set sail from Southampton, England, to New York on April 10, 1912, with over 2,200 people on board. A few days into its voyage, the supposedly unsinkable ship struck an iceberg and tragically sank, resulting in the loss of more than 1,500 lives.



The auction of these artifacts provides a unique glimpse into the historical tragedy of the Titanic, allowing collectors and enthusiasts to own tangible remnants of the iconic ship's journey. The enduring fascination with the Titanic's legacy is evident in the considerable sums paid for these artifacts, underscoring the continued interest in preserving and commemorating the history of this unforgettable maritime disaster.

