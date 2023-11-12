Macron Calls for End to Civilian Bombing in Gaza

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an immediate halt to the bombing of civilians in Gaza in an interview with the BBC, following a humanitarian aid conference hosted by Paris. While expressing condemnation for the October 7 attacks by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 Israelis, Macron emphasized that there is "no justification" for the ongoing bombing of civilians in Gaza.



Macron acknowledged the pain shared with Israel and their mutual commitment to combating terrorism, citing France's own experiences. However, he stressed the importance of recognizing that all lives matter and urged a humanitarian pause leading to a ceasefire to protect civilians unrelated to terrorist activities.



The French president highlighted the unanimous conclusion of governments and agencies participating in the conference, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire to ensure the safety of civilians not involved with terrorists. When pressed about potential war crimes charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Macron sidestepped the question, citing the need to avoid criticism of a partner and friend in the aftermath of a recent terrorist attack.



The call for an end to civilian bombings and the emphasis on a humanitarian pause reflect international concerns over the impact of the conflict on innocent lives and underscore the complexity of diplomatic efforts in the region.



