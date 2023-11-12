(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asserted that United States lobbying played a decisive role in preventing Ukraine from signing a peace deal with Russia during the escalating conflict between the two nations last year. Orban's comments align with similar statements made by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who contended that the United States was responsible for derailing the Istanbul peace talks in March 2022.



In an interview with Hungary's national Radio Kossuth, Orban endorsed Schroeder's claim, stating that it is a well-known fact in diplomatic circles. According to Orban, reports and intelligence sources indicate that there was an agreement in Istanbul, where covert negotiations occurred, but the Ukrainians allegedly refrained from signing it due to American instructions.



Schroeder had asserted that the Ukrainians were not allowed to make peace independently and had to consult the Americans before proceeding. Orban echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significant influence of the United States in shaping the direction of peace negotiations.



Orban emphasized that Europe had initially attempted to contain the Ukraine conflict, particularly since the Crimean crisis of 2014, through initiatives like the Minsk agreements. However, he pointed out that the entry of the United States into the diplomatic landscape shifted the trajectory from isolation and localization to expansion. The conflict, according to Orban, is becoming increasingly globalized, with more nations getting involved, substantial weapon deliveries, and growing financial commitments.



As Orban's allegations add a new layer of complexity to the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict, the role of external actors, particularly the United States, is being scrutinized in shaping the region's future. The claims of United States interference in peace negotiations raise questions about the broader implications for diplomatic efforts and the potential impact on the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.





