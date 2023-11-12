Moody's changes US debt outlook to negative before crucial budget talks

(MENAFN) On Friday, Moody's credit rating agency made a significant adjustment to its outlook on US debt, downgrading it from stable to negative, just one week before critical budget negotiations are set to take place in Congress. Despite maintaining the US government debt rating at AAA, Moody's expressed concerns about the nation's fiscal health, citing the potential challenges posed by rising interest rates and the absence of effective fiscal policy measures aimed at reducing government spending or increasing revenues.



Moody's emphasized that, in the absence of proactive fiscal measures, the United States is expected to contend with a substantial fiscal deficit, contributing to a weakened outlook for debt sustainability. The announcement comes at a crucial juncture as policymakers grapple with impending budget discussions that carry significant implications for the nation's financial stability.



In response to Moody's decision, the US Treasury promptly voiced its disagreement. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo countered the assessment, asserting that the US economy remains robust and highlighting Treasury bonds as the foremost safe and liquid assets globally. Adeyemo further underscored the Biden administration's commitment to fiscal sustainability, pointing to measures already taken, such as reducing the deficit by over a trillion dollars through a debt reduction agreement in June. Additionally, he noted President Biden's budget proposals, which aim to further reduce the deficit by approximately USD2.5 trillion over the next decade.



The US budget deficit for the fiscal year 2023, ending on September 30, was reported last month, reaching a significant figure of USD1.7 trillion. The Moody's decision and subsequent response from the US Treasury reflect the ongoing discourse surrounding the nation's fiscal policies and their impact on the broader economic landscape.

