Fyodor Lukyanov: Beginning of WWIII is here

(MENAFN) The concept of World War Three has been a recurring journalistic trope for decades, often resurfacing in discussions about global conflicts. Since the early 21st century, discussions around a potential clash of civilizations emerged, marked by the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent "war on terror." However, these discussions gradually shifted towards the revitalization of traditional rivalries among major countries, encompassing political, economic, and military dimensions.



In a recent analysis, Fyodor Lukyanov delves into the evolving landscape of global conflicts, highlighting the notion that World War Three is no longer a mere abstraction. Unlike the conventional wars of the 20th century, the current geopolitical scenario is deemed structurally different, with the presence of nuclear weapons in the hands of major powers adding a layer of complexity and deterring direct head-on collisions.



While the armed conflict in Ukraine has drawn comparisons to past world wars, Lukyanov emphasizes the dissimilarities in the current state of affairs. The intricate dynamics of international politics, coupled with a diverse array of significant players, make a traditional world war scenario involving major powers or blocs highly unlikely. However, the ongoing shifts in the global balance of power are profound enough to warrant consideration of a confrontation on a scale comparable to a world war.



Lukyanov's analysis explores the complexities, challenges, and transformations shaping the present geopolitical landscape, shedding light on the potential trajectories and consequences of the ongoing global power dynamics. As the world navigates these changes, understanding the nuanced nature of contemporary conflicts becomes crucial in assessing the prospects for global stability and peace.



MENAFN12112023000045015687ID1107412940