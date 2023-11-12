Trump claims ‘nuclear warming’ causes biggest world threat

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump has identified what he terms as the real global threat, emphasizing the potential danger of "nuclear warming" from a prospective atomic conflict, rather than the commonly discussed issue of global warming. In an exclusive interview with Spanish-American outlet Univision at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump expressed concerns about the current state of global affairs, blaming the Biden White House for what he perceives as a downturn in various aspects.



Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is currently running for office again, highlighted a contrast between the past and present, asserting that three years ago, the world faced fewer challenges, including no inflation, Ukraine or Israel problems, and a secure border. He attributed the perceived decline to the Biden administration, describing the current situation as "horrible" and warning of the potential for World War Three.



In the interview with Univision's Enrique Acevedo, Trump dismissed concerns about environmental issues, particularly the projections of rising sea levels over a 300-year period. He insisted that such concerns are not significant threats and redirected attention to what he considers a more immediate danger – the prospect of a nuclear conflict.



Trump directly blamed President Joe Biden for the existing challenges, ranging from the conflict in Gaza to the situation in Ukraine and strained relations with Russia and China. He criticized Biden's leadership, alleging incompetence and questioning his ability to handle complex international negotiations with leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The former president's remarks highlight his perspective on the global landscape, emphasizing the need to prioritize the potential risks associated with nuclear conflict while criticizing the current administration's approach to a range of international issues. The interview provides insight into Trump's ongoing political narrative as he eyes a return to the presidency.



MENAFN12112023000045015687ID1107412939