Elon Musk claims murdering children in Gaza only makes Hamas stronger

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has voiced his criticism of Israel's reaction to the October 7 attack by Hamas, stating that it has inadvertently strengthened the terrorist group. Speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast, Musk urged Israel to adopt a "counterintuitive" strategy that would yield more favorable long-term outcomes.



Musk argued that the killing of children in Gaza plays into the hands of Hamas, as it fuels the recruitment of new members who are motivated to retaliate against Israelis. He emphasized that the Palestinian militant group aims to provoke an overreaction from Israel, leveraging aggressive responses to rally Muslims worldwide in support of Gaza and Palestine—a strategy that Musk believes Hamas has succeeded in implementing.



While acknowledging the sensitivity of the topic, Musk emphasized the importance of considering the long-term consequences and evaluating whether more or fewer terrorists are being created over time. The October 7 incursion, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 Israelis and the taking of hostages, prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war on Gaza, initiating weeks of air and artillery strikes, along with a ground invasion in early November.



In light of the escalating situation, Musk's remarks come at a critical juncture, questioning the effectiveness of traditional responses and advocating for a strategic shift to achieve lasting peace. The proposal circulating in the media suggesting the forced removal of Gaza's Palestinian population and other extreme measures from some Israeli public figures adds complexity to the ongoing debate about the region's future and potential paths to resolution.



