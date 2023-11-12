US police officers placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate into leak of 'manifesto'

(MENAFN) In Nashville, Tennessee, seven police officers have been placed on administrative leave as authorities launch an investigation into the leak of a 'manifesto' written by the transgender school shooter, Audrey Hale. The 28-year-old Hale perpetrated a tragic act in March, fatally shooting three nine-year-old children and three teachers in a 14-minute rampage at Nashville’s Covenant School before being confronted and gunned down by the police.



The leak occurred when three pages of notes written by Hale detailing the planning of the shooting were published online by podcast host Steven Crowder on Monday. Crowder claimed that his staff obtained the pages from a detective working on the case. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed the initiation of an inquiry, placing seven individuals on administrative assignment to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.



The leaked documents contained chilling passages revealing Hale's desire to achieve a "high death count" and to target victims with "white privilege." The writings also outlined a specific timeline for the tragic day, including details of spending time with stuffed animals, testing a knife for durability, and a reminder to "pack special belongings in backpacks."



One note declared, "I'm ready. I hope my victims aren't." Authorities have verified the authenticity of the writings, as reported by FOX 17, citing discussions with police sources. Hale, a former student at the Covenant School, identified as a transgender male. The incident has raised questions about the handling of sensitive case materials and the potential impact on ongoing investigations, prompting a thorough examination into the actions of the involved police officers.





