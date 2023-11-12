Israel arrests Palestinian teacher for criticizing military’s actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israel arrested and suspended a high school teacher who spoke out against the Israeli forces' attacks on civilians in Gaza and accused them of physically abusing Palestinian girls, referring to them as "child murderers."



“A high school teacher was detained and suspended from his job on the grounds that he accused Israeli soldiers of raping Palestinian women and legitimized the attacks of Hamas on October 7," the Israeli police declared in a press release.



Without mentioning his identity or school, the history instructor called Israeli soldiers "child murderers," according to the police.



As reported by the police, the teacher "legitimized the actions of the enemy" and "aided the enemy in wartime with fabricated allegations."



In a particular post, the high school teacher expressed, "Didn't Israeli soldiers rape Palestinian women? They have been doing this since 1948, but it is not in the textbooks."



The teacher had previously posted critiques condemning Israel's violations in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza.



In reply to Israeli police murdering two Palestinians, ages 14 and 24, the teacher said in a post, "Today, the bloodbath continues in the West Bank."



Simultaneously, a gathering took place in front of the District Court in West Jerusalem to protest the Israeli actions against the teacher and demonstrate solidarity with him. Nonetheless, Israeli police later dispersed the crowd.

