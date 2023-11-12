US Federal Reserve indicates potential to increase interest rates amid inflation concerns

(MENAFN) US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated the potential for further increases in interest rates as a part of the central bank's strategy to curb inflation and restore it to the target rate of 2 percent. During a press conference in Washington, Powell stated, "We know that continued progress toward our 2 percent goal is not guaranteed," emphasizing the commitment to take necessary actions, including tightening policy further if deemed appropriate.



Powell's remarks come on the heels of the Federal Reserve's recent decision to maintain the interest rate at its highest level in 22 years, marking the second consecutive vote in favor of this stance. This had led to expectations that the interest rate would not be raised again in the near term. However, Powell's latest statements underscore the central bank's ongoing vigilance and readiness to adjust policies in response to evolving economic conditions.



While emphasizing the Federal Reserve's dedication to maintaining sufficiently tight monetary policy, Powell acknowledged uncertainty, stating, "we are not confident that we have achieved such a position." This admission reflects the central bank's awareness of the dynamic economic landscape and the need for flexibility in its approach.



Powell's comments reveal the Federal Reserve's ongoing concerns about the potential resurgence of inflation, which, despite a notable decline from its peak last year, remains a focal point of attention. The central bank's commitment to monitoring and adapting its policies underscores the delicate balance it seeks to strike in fostering economic stability and curbing inflationary pressures.

MENAFN12112023000045015682ID1107412918