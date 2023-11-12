Central Bank of Israel announces current conflict's toll

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Israel has disclosed that the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas has inflicted a substantial economic cost on the nation. The revealed figure stands at 6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), translating to approximately 2.3 billion shekels (around USD600 million) per week. According to an analysis cited by The Times of Israel newspaper, the major contributors to this economic impact are the absence of working parents (53 percent of the loss), stemming from school and kindergarten closures, evacuation of workers from danger areas (26 percent of the losses), and the intensive recruitment of reserve soldiers (21 percent of the losses).



The analysis further emphasizes that the closure of schools and kindergartens resulted in the absence of around 520,000 working parents, while the evacuation of approximately 144,000 workers from high-risk areas and the mobilization of about 360,000 reserve soldiers also significantly contributed to the economic downturn. However, there are recent indications of a reduction in costs, attributed to the partial reopening of the education system in the past few days. The economic repercussions highlight the multifaceted impact of the conflict on various sectors of Israeli society and underscore the need for swift measures to address both humanitarian and economic challenges.

