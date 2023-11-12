Palestinian Resistance Destroys More Israeli Tanks, Kills 43 Soldiers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Palestinian resistance has inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli occupation army, destroying more than 160 military vehicles, including tanks, in the past 48 hours, according to Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

Abu Ubaida said in a recorded speech on Saturday that the resistance fighters are confronting the Israeli tanks with fierce resistance and forcing them to retreat or change their course of invasion.

He added,“Our fighters emerge from underground tunnels and from under the rubble and target their armour and tanks,” noting that“the enemy's only achievement in this war is committing massacres against civilians in front of the world.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades also said that they fired a barrage of rockets at the city of Beersheba in response to the Israeli atrocities against civilians. Sirens were heard in the city following the rocket launch.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that they targeted Israeli military gatherings near the Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza with mortar shells and rockets.

Also on Saturday, the Israeli occupation army announced the death of five of its soldiers in clashes in Gaza, bringing the total number of its casualties to 43 since the start of the ground operation on October 27. The occupation said that the five killed, including an officer, died in the explosion of a booby-trapped tunnel entrance in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

It also said that two officers and four soldiers were seriously wounded in the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrullah is dragging Lebanon into a war that may erupt, saying that Nasrullah is making mistakes, but the Lebanese people will pay the price.

Gallant threatened that Israel could bomb Beirut brutally like it is doing in Gaza.

Hezbollah launched nine missiles from southern Lebanon towards the radar site and the Zabdin barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms. Israeli artillery shelled the areas around the towns of Shebaa and Kafar Shuba, south of Lebanon. The Lebanese border witnessed sporadic exchanges of fire since the morning hours.

In London, hundreds of thousands of people took part in a massive march in the centre of the city, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and to condemn the ongoing Israeli massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration, organised by the“Stop the War Coalition” under the slogan“National March for Palestine”, began after a two-minute silence in honour of the British war dead on“Armistice Day” in front of the Cenotaph memorial in central London.

The demonstrators, escorted by the British police, waved Palestinian flags and banners reading“Free Palestine” and“Stop the bombing of Gaza.”