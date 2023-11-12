Apple enters USD25M agreement over hiring discrimination allegations

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the US Department of Justice has revealed that Apple, the iconic US technology giant, has entered into an agreement to pay a settlement of USD25 million concerning allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The settlement, arising from claims that Apple engaged in unlawful employment and hiring discrimination, addresses concerns related to both US citizens and certain non-US citizens possessing valid residency and work permits within the country.



Under the terms of the settlement, Apple has committed to disbursing up to USD25 million, encompassing back payments and civil penalties. This resolution underscores the importance of confronting and rectifying allegations related to discriminatory practices in the hiring process. The settlement reflects a collaborative effort between Apple and the US Department of Justice to address concerns regarding the fair and equitable treatment of individuals, irrespective of their citizenship status, during employment considerations.



The allegations had raised questions about the adherence to employment laws and equal opportunity standards within Apple's hiring procedures. By agreeing to the settlement, Apple demonstrates a commitment to addressing any potential violations and fostering an environment that upholds principles of fairness and non-discrimination in employment practices. This resolution serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts to ensure that companies, even industry leaders like Apple, remain vigilant and proactive in promoting inclusive and unbiased hiring practices.

