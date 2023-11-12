Israel Preparing For Gaza Fighting To Last A Year - Unsourced Report

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Tel Aviv, November 11 (Times of Israel): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expecting to be fighting in Gaza for a year, Channel 12 reports.

It says the IDF is set to expand its ground operations into areas where the IDF has never operated before.

“There is no pressure to hurry,” the unsourced report says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the message army commanders are being told all the time: Work slowly and securely. Bring the results.”

The report says the IDF is“preparing for a period of a year of fighting... in different areas... different methods, but a year of fighting to get to the fourth stage of this war: The entry of a new government in Gaza that is not Hamas and is not backed by the Iranians.”

END

“There is no pressure to hurry,” the unsourced report says.

“That is the message army commanders are being told all the time: Work slowly and securely. Bring the results.”

The report says the IDF is“preparing for a period of a year of fighting... in different areas... different methods, but a year of fighting to get to the fourth stage of this war: The entry of a new government in Gaza that is not Hamas and is not backed by the Iranians.”

END