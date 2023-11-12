European firms take active steps to accelerate transition to renewable energy

(MENAFN) A notable trend is emerging among European companies as diverse as luxury fashion house Prada and cement giant Holcim, or fashion brand Ferragamo and aluminum manufacturer Alcoa. These seemingly disparate entities share a common goal – they are taking proactive steps to accelerate their transition to renewable energy, recognizing that waiting for countries to expand their renewable capabilities is not an option.



In a strategic move, these companies are leveraging their purchasing power to propel the construction of large-scale solar and wind energy projects. Notably, Prada and Ferragamo are among the 12 prominent fashion brands that recently entered a long-term collective agreement with renewable energy developer Lightsource BP. This agreement commits them to procure significant volumes of renewable energy for a decade or more from projects yet to be established, requiring the developers to secure financing without relying on traditional government subsidies.



This market-driven approach is contributing significantly to the expansion of renewable energy capacity across Europe. The International Energy Agency anticipates that unsubsidized projects, predominantly driven by corporate power purchase agreements, will constitute 22 percent of new renewable energy ventures in the continent in the coming years.



European companies, seeking price stability after last year's energy crisis and aiming to expedite their shift away from fossil fuels, are fervently pursuing such agreements. The urgency is evident as these corporate clients, according to ReSource, a green energy supply platform in Europe, are poised to secure more new renewable energy through these contracts by the end of the third quarter of this year than in the entire years of 2022 and 2021 combined. This signals a transformative and market-driven approach to bolstering renewable energy initiatives across the corporate landscape in Europe.

