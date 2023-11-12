Affluent Asian families choose local universities for higher education

(MENAFN) Affluent Asian families are changing their approach to higher education, with an increasing number opting for local universities in mainland China, Hong Kong, and the wider Asia-Pacific region. This marks a departure from the longstanding preference for American and European institutions among the elite. Consultants have observed a notable trend where the younger generation from wealthy families is now choosing highly ranked universities in Asia for their undergraduate and graduate studies.



According to Winnie Qian Ping, the director of the Roger King Center for Asian Family Business and Family Office at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, there is a clear and growing interest in Asia as a preferred destination for higher education. This shift is attributed to the robust economies in the region, offering enhanced opportunities for connections and business expansion. While the allure of traditional leading universities in the United States and Britain remains strong for many wealthy Chinese families, Ping notes that a significant number in mainland China now prefer their children to pursue education in the region due to the globally recognized quality of these institutions.



In the past, Asia had lagged behind the United States in terms of higher education preferences, but the current landscape reflects a changing narrative. As Asia emerges as a powerhouse in global growth, wealthy families view it as a conducive environment for both study and future professional opportunities. The trend signifies a broader shift in perception, highlighting Asia's rising prominence as an educational hub for the elite.

MENAFN12112023000045015682ID1107412781