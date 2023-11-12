Partly Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Sunday will be hazy to misty at places at first, partly cloudy with chance of scattered rains at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy at first becomes scattered clouds at times later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 04 to 14 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 05 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

MENAFN12112023000067011011ID1107412777