Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls For Breaking Siege Imposed On Gaza Strip, Immediate Entry Of Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit called for breaking the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip and allowing the immediate entry of Arab, Islamic and international humanitarian aid convoys, and called on international organizations to participate in this process.

The summit also tasked the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Turkiye, Indonesia and Nigeria as well as any interested country and the OIC and League's secretaries-general to initiate immediate international action on behalf of all member states of the two blocs to stop the war on Gaza, and press for a serious and real political process in order to achieve lasting and comprehensive peace, in accordance with approved international references.

In the final communique issued at the end of the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit hosted by Riyadh, the summit called on the United Nations Security Council to take decisive, binding action to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza as well as to curbs the colonial occupation authority that violates international law, international humanitarian law, and international legitimacy resolutions, considering that failure to do so is complicity that allows the Israeli entity to continue its brutal aggression that kills innocent people, children, the elderly, and women, and turns Gaza into ruin.

It called on countries to stop exporting weapons and ammunition to the Israeli occupation used by its army and terrorist settlers to kill Palestinian people, and destroy their homes, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches.

It also called on the Security Council to take an immediate decision condemning the barbaric Israeli occupation's destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip and preventing the entry of medicines, food and energy to it as well as cutting electricity, water and the internet as a collective punishment, which is a war crime in line with international law.

The final communique deplored the displacement of about 1.5 Palestinians from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south, considering it a war crime in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and its annex of 1977.

It called on the states parties to the convention to take a collective decision condemning Israel for this step, and called on all United Nations organizations to confront the attempt of the colonial occupation authorities to normalize this inhuman and miserable reality and the emphasis on the necessity of the immediate return of these displaced people to their homes and areas.

The final communique expressed complete and absolute rejection of any attempts of collective or individual forced displacement, exile or deportation of the Palestinian people, whether inside the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including Jerusalem, or outside its territory to any other destination, whatever it may be, considering this a mistake and a war crime.

It condemned the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the war crimes, the barbaric and inhumane massacres committed by the colonial occupation government during it, and against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and called for stopping it immediately, stressing the rejection of characterizing this revenge war as self-defense or justifying it under any pretext.

The communique also condemned the killing and targeting of civilians as a principled position based on our humanitarian values and consistent with international law and international humanitarian law. It stressed the need for the international community to take immediate and rapid steps to stop the killing and targeting of Palestinian civilians, in a way that confirms that there is no difference at all between life of one person and another or discrimination on the basis of nationality, race or religion.

The summit stressed the rejection of any proposals that would establish the separation of Gaza from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and stressed that any future approach to Gaza must be in the context of working on a comprehensive solution that guarantees the unity of Gaza and the West Bank as land of the Palestinian state, which must be embodied in a free, independent, sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967.

The Arab-Islamic Summit stressed support for the legal and political initiatives of the State of Palestine to hold the officials of the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for their crimes against the Palestinian people, including the advisory opinion process of the International Court of Justice and allowing the investigation committee established by the decision of the Human Rights Council to investigate these crimes without obstruction.

The final communique of the summit called for releasing all prisoners, detainees and civilians, condemning the abhorrent crimes committed by the colonial occupation authorities against thousands of Palestinian prisoners, and called on all concerned countries and international organizations to put pressure to stop these crimes and prosecute their perpetrators.

The communique stressed the need of requesting the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to complete investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israel occupation against Palestinian people in all the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

The leaders underscored the need for the international community to act immediately to launch a serious and real peace process to impose peace on the basis of a two-state solution that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to establish their independent, sovereign state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They called for holding an international conference for peace as soon as possible through which a reliable peace process is launched based on international law, international legitimacy's resolutions and the principles of "Land for Peace", within a specific time framework and with international guarantees leading to the end of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, Including East Jerusalem, the occupied Syrian Golan, Shebaa Farms, the Kafr Shuba hills, and the outskirts of the Lebanese town of al-Mari, according to the communique.

The leaders stressed the need to enable international humanitarian organizations to play their role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people, including United Nations organizations, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and to support its efforts in this regard.

The communique called on member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States to exert diplomatic, political and legal pressure and take any deterrent measures to stop the crimes of the colonial occupation authorities against humanity.

In a related context, the final communique of the joint Arab-Islamic summit called for an end to the murders committed by the occupation forces and the terrorism and crimes of settlers in Palestinian villages, cities and camps in the occupied West Bank, as well as all attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian sanctities.

It stressed the need for Israel to implement its obligations as the occupying power and to stop all illegal Israeli measures that perpetuate the occupation, especially the construction and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of lands, and the displacement of Palestinians from their homes.

It also condemned the military operations launched by the occupation forces against Palestinian cities and camps, condemned settler terrorism and called on the international community to place their associations and organizations on international terrorism lists so that the Palestinian people can have all the rights enjoyed by the rest of the peoples of the world, including human rights and the right to security and self-determination, embodying the independence of their state on their land, and providing an international protection mechanism for them.

The communique condemned the Israeli attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and Israel's illegal measures that violate freedom of worship, and emphasized the necessity of respecting the legal and historical status in the holy sites, adding that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with its entire area of 144 thousand square meters, is place of worship for Muslims only.

In addition, it condemned the acts and statements of extremist hatred and racism by ministers in the Israeli occupation government, including the threat of one of these ministers to use nuclear weapons against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, considering them a serious threat to international peace and security which requires support of the conference to establish a zone free of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East held within the framework of the United Nations and its objectives to address this threat.

The summit deplored the killing of journalists, children and women, and the targeting of paramedics as well as the internationally banned white phosphorus bombs used by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

It affirmed that Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the only legitimate representative of Palestinian people, calling on all Palestinian factions and powers to unify under the umbrella of the PLO.

The summit tasked the OIC and the Arab League's general secretariats to establish two media monitoring units to document all crimes of the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people and digital media platforms that publish them and expose their illegal and inhuman practices.

The communique reaffirmed adherence to peace as a strategic option to end the Israeli occupation and resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict in accordance with international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and emphasized adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative with all its elements and priorities, as it is the unified consensual Arab position and the basis of any efforts to revive peace in the Middle East, and that the prerequisite for peace with Israel and the establishment of normal relations with it is ending its occupation of all Palestinian and Arab lands, embodying the independence of the independent and fully sovereign State of Palestine along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and restoring the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, the right of return and compensation for Palestinian refugees and a just solution to their issue in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. 194 of 1948.

