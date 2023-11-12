Fusion Group Holding And Ernst & Young (EY) Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fusion Group Holding and Ernst & Young (EY) today signed an agreement relating to a 'Collaboration Agreement' which further strengthens the relationship between the two companies. Collaborating on many groundbreaking initiatives in Qatar both Fusion Group Holding, spearheaded by their Chairman Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Hassan Al Thani and EY Qatar Managing Partner, Ammar S Hattab, are both committed to recognise the State of Qatar's 2030 Vision by developing world class technologies and applications that will see the State become a leading player regionally. Focusing on assisting the private and public sector businesses, Fusion Group Holding is forging paths in its application development making it easier for companies who are looking to establish in Qatar, and those already with a presence in the market, to interact with Government agencies and easing any transactional burdens that may exist.

Commenting on the latest venture Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Hassan Al Thani said,“Fusion Group Holding has been committed since its inception to align with Qatar's vision to develop into a global tech powerhouse, by not only working alongside globally recognized brands but now to focus on partnerships spearheaded by Qatari companies who truly understand then needs of the local markets.”

Further adding, Mr. Ammar S Hattab, EY Qatar Managing Partner stated“EY is proud to be collaborating with Fusion Group Holding to offer a digitized and seamless experience for its stakeholders. By supporting a Qatari business with our international expertise, clients will benefit from a one-stop-shop that is efficient, knowledgeable of local processes, and a strong resource on how to do business in the country. We look forward to bolstering our offerings with Fusion Group Holding and continuing to champion the growth of organizations established within Qatar.”

Closing out the signing ceremony, Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Hassan Al Thani mentioned“There are some incredible developments being created by Fusion Group currently, which will be announced in due course”



