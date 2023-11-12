Ministry Of Labor Announces New Updates To Its Labor Recruitment Offices E-Services

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labor has announced two new updates to its electronic services as part of its digital transformation strategy to enhance performance, expedite transactions, and simplify procedures.

These updates include the ability to electronically renew or cancel a labor recruitment office license by following the instructions on the ministry's website.

Employers and owners of labor recruitment offices must apply for the renewal of their licenses electronically at least one month before they expire through the website of the Ministry of Labor. To be eligible for renewal, the establishment must have an active EID and valid commercial registration, with no bans or personal bans on its new owner, no active renewal requests, and no complaints against the office, the Ministry noted in a statement.

In the case of requesting the cancellation of a labor recruitment office license, the application is accepted if there are no bans on the establishment, no personal bans on the current owner, no complaints against the office, and nine months have passed since the announcement of the office's closure in an official newspaper.

The Ministry of Labor has launched a comprehensive digital platform for all its services in coordination with various relevant authorities to ensure the quality of services. It should be noted that the Ministry of Labor currently provides 80 electronic services through its website. (QNA)

