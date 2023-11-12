Diwali Rush Turns Tragic At Surat Railway Station 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Stampede

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Diwali 2023: One person was killed and three others were injured after a stampede occurred at Surat railway station. Superintendent of Police Western Railway Vadodara Division, Sarojini Kumari, said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh also met those injured due to the stampede at Surat railway station in Gujarat.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Minister of State for Railways wrote,“People from all over India live in Surat. During the festival time, everyone goes to their hometown, mostly using rail transport. Today, due to overcrowding, some passengers complained of suffocation, the railway administration has remained vigilant and provided medical treatment to all. Met all the passengers and inquired about their condition and gave appropriate instructions to the administration. It is my humble request to all the passengers that you take care of yourself during the journey and travel comfortably.”Many cases of Railway mismanagement have also come to light.A commuter named Anshul Sharma from Gujarat's Vadodara also shared photos and videos and said that he was unable to board the train despite having confirmed 3rd AC ticket. Slamming the Railways, he wrote,“PNR 8900276502. Indian Railways Worst management. Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from the Police. Many people like me were not able to board. @AshwiniVaishnaw I want a total refund of ₹1173.95.”Another commuter named Santosh Kumar Tiwari expressed concern about a train delay of more than 12 hours, which would also cause him to miss his connecting train. Tagging the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X, he wrote,“Train - 05006 is running late more than 12+ hours & will not be able to go home as due to late running, will miss connecting trains from Gorakhpur to Siwan. Kindly help immediately for train or arrange an alternative to reach.”Another user also shared a similar experience. Slamming the Railways or bad management, He wrote,“Such a bad experience with train number 03576 today while going to my hometown. The train is delayed by 8 hours. I have spent one-third of my Diwali on the train itself. Such bad management by the Indian railways. Please take me home on time.”Earlier on 10 November, huge rush was also witnessed at Anand Vihar- Kaushambi on Delhi-UP border near the Anand Vihar railway station and inter-state bus terminal Read: Special Vande Bharat train from Delhi-Patna for Diwali, Chhath Puja. Check dates, fares, stoppages, and timings hereMeanwhile, during the festive season, the railways said that it would be running special trains so that outstation people can travel to their native places. In a bid to ease travel the festival rush, the Railways are running 1,700 special trains, making available 26 lakh additional berths on 10 Novermber, a Railways official told PTI said these additional services are being operated to ease the heavy rush of passengers on account of Diwali and Chhath Puja. \"Approximately 26 lakh extra berths have been added for the convenience of passengers,\" the official said as quoted by PTI.(With inputs from PTI)
MENAFN12112023007365015876ID1107412762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.