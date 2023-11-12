Diwali 2023: Sunil Shetty, Anil Kapoor And Others Were Spotted At Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Residence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma to Sunil Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Anil Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's residence last night for the Diwali party organised by Shilpa Shetty along with husband Raj Kundra
Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma to Sunil Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Anil Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's residence last night for the Diwali party organised by Shilpa Shetty along with husband Raj Kundra
Huma Qureshi was spotted at Shilpa Shetty, Kaj Kundra's Diwali bash last night in the city. She was seen wearing a ivory lehenga
Manish Malhotra was spotted wearing a statement black Bandhgala at Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Diwali bash last night
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kudra's Diwali bash last night
Karishma Tanna was spotted wearing a white traditional wear and a statement choker at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with her husband
Anil Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash last night wearing a white bandhgala and a statement brooch
Arpita Khan, sister of Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash last night in the city in a pastel saree
Sunil Shetty was spotted with his wife at Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Diwali bash last night in the city
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra with son Viaan posed at their residence before the star-studded diwali bash began
Sushmita Sen was spotted with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party last night
