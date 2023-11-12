Tamil Star Karthi Unveils Candid Reasons Behind Delayed Screen Collaboration With Brother Suriya; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karthi, the renowned Tamil actor, recently opened up about the reason behind not yet sharing the screen with his elder brother, Suriya, in a candid conversation with director Gautham Vasudev Menon on the 'Uraiyaadal and Stuff...' interview, which is available on the Ondraga Entertainment YouTube channel.

Despite being stalwarts in the Tamil film industry, Suriya and Karthi, siblings with impressive individual careers, have yet to collaborate on a film. Karthi, in the interview, expressed his desire to work alongside his immensely talented brother, shedding light on the long-standing curiosity surrounding their on-screen collaboration.

The Kaithi actor revealed that his initial apprehension stemmed from a sense of fear about sharing the screen with his elder brother, who is a National Award-winning actor. Over time, both Suriya and Karthi acknowledged their shared interest in working together and creating memorable experiences on set. Despite their eagerness, a suitable script that excited both actors equally proved elusive.

"Both Anna (Suriya) and I are picky actors," disclosed Karthi, emphasizing their discerning approach to selecting projects. He asserted that finding a script that satisfies both of them and allows for the organic development of their characters has been the primary challenge. While the brothers encountered an exciting idea a few years ago, it failed to materialize into a concrete project.

On the work front, Suriya recently completed shooting for "Kanguva," a period action drama directed by Siva. Additionally, he is set to collaborate with Sudha Kongara for an upcoming project tentatively titled "Suriya 43" and is expected to join forces with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a standalone movie under the Rolex banner.

ALSO READ:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appears for Team India Diwali bash; apparent 'baby bump' spotted [WATCH]

Karthi, known for his role in "Kaithi," is gearing up to reprise the character Dilli in the highly anticipated sequel, "Kaithi 2." He is also slated to collaborate with acclaimed director Nalan Kumarasamy for his 26th untitled movie, promising another engaging addition to his diverse filmography.

As fans eagerly await the prospect of the two brothers gracing the screen together, it remains a matter of time until a script aligns with their expectations, allowing them to embark on a cinematic journey as a formidable sibling duo.