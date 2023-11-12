ODI World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur Make It To India's Starting XI Against Netherlands In Bangalore?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With Team India already securing a spot in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals, there is a possibility that the hosts may make adjustments to their Playing XI against the Netherlands. There is a strong likelihood that the versatile all-rounder Shardul Thakur could be included in the lineup. As Team India has maintained an unbeaten streak in the tournament so far under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, they are aiming for their ninth consecutive victory. On the flip side, the Netherlands, having secured only two wins in eight matches, are no longer in contention for the semi-finals. The upcoming match promises to be intriguing, especially as India's top batter, Virat Kohli, seeks to achieve his milestone 50th ODI century.

