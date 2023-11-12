Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Pose At Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Too Attends

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kareena Kapoor Khan illuminated the festive night with a dazzling Diwali bash, hosting a gathering that brought together the entire family. The Bollywood glitterati joined the revelry, with stars like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others attending the splendid celebration at her residence on the eve of the festival. As Diwali festivities lit up the city, inside glimpses from Kareena Kapoor Khan's party emerged, providing a sneak peek into the vibrant and joyous celebrations.



The Diwali celebration on November 11th turned into a grand affair, with a multitude of celebrities gracing the festivities at her residence.

The warmth and joy of the occasion were captured in various heartwarming moments shared by the guests, including her extended family.

Neetu Kapoor, in particular, took to Instagram to extend Diwali wishes to fans.

Soha Ali Khan also provided a glimpse into the vibrant Diwali evening on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures from the celebration. In one charming photo, she struck a pose alongside her husband, Kunal Kemmu, as well as Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. The couples adorned themselves in enchanting traditional attire.

Another group picture captured the familial bond, featuring Soha, her mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi, brother Saif, and his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. A picture showcased Soha sharing a warm embrace with Kareena. Both divas were adorned in resplendent red sarees, epitomizing grace and traditional splendor.

The festivities were attended by a star-studded guest list, including Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and more. The Diwali bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan was a glittering affair, with the stars coming together to celebrate the festival of lights in style.

