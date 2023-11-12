EU academics bring attention to concept of "sustainable wage gap"

(MENAFN) In the corporate realm, envision a scenario where a company consistently attracts highly intelligent and skilled employees willing to put in extra effort for approximately 15 percent less pay than their counterparts in other organizations. This isn't a far-fetched notion, as European academics have brought attention to the concept of a "sustainable wage gap." Employees engaged in roles like lawyers, receptionists, HR professionals, and IT experts, prevalent across various industries, demonstrate a willingness to accept lower salaries in companies that prioritize environmental sustainability.



Research reveals that these environmentally conscious employees earn 9 to 15 percent less than their counterparts in less sustainable sectors, such as oil or mining companies. Intriguingly, this wage gap has been on the rise since 2001, indicating a strengthening preference for environmentally friendly workplaces over time. The trend is even more pronounced for workers with advanced cognitive skills and non-cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving, persistence, self-motivation, and social skills – qualities increasingly valued by employers.



Philip Kruger, a professor of responsible finance at the University of Geneva, suggests that this willingness to accept lower wages for environmentally conscious work reflects a broader trend where workers prioritize higher social returns over financial compensation. The question that arises for contemporary business leaders is whether the "green wage gap" can be attributed solely to a desire to contribute to environmental causes or if other factors play a role in shaping these salary differentials.

MENAFN12112023000045015682ID1107412727