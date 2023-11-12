BRICS reshapes global economic dynamics, challenges status quo

(MENAFN) In 2001, the emerging market economies collectively known as BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, contributed to 19 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a purchasing power parity basis. Fast forward to the present, and the share, inclusive of nations slated to join the bloc, has surged to 36 percent. Projections indicate a further increase to 45 percent by 2040, surpassing the combined GDP share of the G7 economies.



The rapid ascent of the BRICS group is reshaping the global economic landscape. Despite having generally lower levels of democracy and freedom compared to advanced economies, the growing economic clout of BRICS could lead to a substantial shift in global influence. However, the bloc grapples with a lack of cohesion, posing a challenge to the ambitious aspirations of certain member countries, particularly in competing with the dominance of the US dollar on the global stage.



The genesis of the term "BRICS" dates back to when Jim O'Neill, then the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, established two criteria for membership. The first criterion emphasized a genuinely large economy with the potential for rapid growth, bringing Brazil, Russia, India, and China to the forefront. Notably, the initial letters of these countries' names conveniently formed the acronym "BRIC," representing an appealing and influential bloc.



As BRICS transcends its initial economic growth calculations, it evolves into a complex political project. The increasing share of global GDP wielded by this coalition signals a transformative force in the years to come, challenging existing power dynamics and prompting a reassessment of the geopolitical landscape.

