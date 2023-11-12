Berkshire Hathaway sparks speculation with newest yen bond offering

(MENAFN) Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, has confirmed its intention to issue corporate bonds denominated in Japanese yen for the second time this year, marking the seventh such offering since 2019. This decision has sparked a dual reaction, with brokers and fund managers expressing relief at "the return of Japan" as Buffett signals continued interest in the market. Simultaneously, it has fueled speculation about how Buffett might strategically utilize the substantial local currency he has accumulated.



This move by Berkshire Hathaway prompts a broader discussion about Japan's market dynamics, contemplating the significance of Buffett's continued investments. The market anticipates the potential for weeks of speculation regarding the allocation of funds in yen and what strategic investments Buffett may pursue. The pivotal question emerges: has the Japanese stock market reached the "Buffett horizon," a conceptual point where its momentum can attract new investors even if Buffett were to divest?



The likelihood of Buffett exiting his Japanese investments seems remote, considering the recent bond offering. Berkshire Hathaway initiated a USD4 billion bond offering in September 2019, kickstarting a process that enabled the company to amass over a 5 percent stake in the five largest Japanese trading companies by the following August. Subsequent yen-denominated bond offerings, including the latest USD1.1 billion in April, have consistently been channeled into expanding holdings in these key companies, now exceeding 8 percent. The trend suggests a high probability of Berkshire Hathaway continuing this strategy, maintaining its focus on these select companies while overlooking shares from the broader spectrum of 3,500 other Japanese firms.

