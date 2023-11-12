Consulting firms halt salary rise for new graduates

(MENAFN) In a notable shift, leading consulting firms have decided to halt starting salaries for recent graduates, marking a departure from the trend of escalating wages that followed the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the firms taking this stance for university and MBA recruits set to join in the upcoming year are McKinsey and BCG. This decision is starkly different from the previous year when these companies experienced a record surge in salaries, the highest in over two decades.



Insiders reveal that the move to maintain 2023 salary levels is a response to the intense competition for talent in the job market, which had driven wages upwards. Despite the freeze, the real value of consulting jobs is expected to decrease significantly next year due to the persistently high inflation rates.



Fiona Czerniawska, the Executive Director of Source Global Research and a consulting sector analyst, noted that consulting firms, grappling with reduced client demand in some areas and pricing pressures across the board, are aiming to bolster profits by scaling back recruitment efforts and instituting salary freezes.



She expressed concerns about the consulting market, which has remained stagnant for the past 18 to 24 months, potentially becoming more vulnerable before its anticipated recovery. Firms are strategically looking to retain talent by ensuring higher returns. One method employed to achieve this is by curbing wage inflation and halting the upward trajectory of starting salaries, a reversal from the trends observed in the preceding years.



Management Consulted, a company guiding students through consulting firm interviews and tracking pay levels through offer letters, disclosed that McKinsey currently offers USD192,000 to new business school graduates. This freeze in starting salaries signals a strategic shift by consulting firms to navigate economic challenges and sustain profitability in a competitive landscape.

