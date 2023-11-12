US enables seamless financial data sharing in landmark move

(MENAFN) In a significant move toward open banking, American regulators have unveiled measures allowing customers to easily share their financial data. This development aligns with similar reforms witnessed in Europe and Australia, where seamless transfers between bank accounts and subscription to various financial products have become more accessible. The latest initiative by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in the United States introduces a new personal financial data rights rule. This groundbreaking rule ensures that Americans gain access to their data held by banks or other service providers without incurring fees for the first time.



This transformative shift empowers consumers by granting them the ability to share their financial data with third parties. However, this sharing is not without limits, as stringent regulations dictate how third parties can utilize this information. Importantly, consumers retain the right to revoke access to their data at any given time, putting them in control of their personal financial information.



Philip Benton, an analyst at Omdia Technology Research Group specializing in digital banking, highlighted the depth of insight banks currently possess into individuals' spending habits. He noted, "Banks know how you used your card every time, and they see that you took the train, that you went to get your coffee, and that you spend your money in that place."



Rohit Chopra, the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, emphasized that with proper consumer protections, the move toward open and decentralized banking can stimulate competition, enhance financial products and services, and eliminate hidden fees. This marks a pivotal moment where consumers not only gain access to their financial data but also wield the authority to determine how it is utilized.



Drawing a comparison with the UK, where changing banks is relatively easier, John Bates, the global director of policy at the American fintech company "Plaid" and a former official with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, pointed out the challenges in the U.S. He stated, "Bank account ownership is very problematic in the United States, where it is easier to reach a divorce settlement than to change bank accounts." This underscores the historical complexities that the U.S. banking system faces and signals a transformative journey toward more consumer-centric financial practices.

